‘Power’ actor charged with murder; accused of firing 11 gunshots into car

An actor from several recent popular television shows has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Queens, New York, more than five months ago, according to reports.
Isaiah Stokes, who has appeared in numerous TV programs since 2006, the most recent being the Starz network crime drama series “Power,” was arraigned Friday after being indicted on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, reports said.
He faces up to 25 years to life in prison and was scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday, reports said.
The 41-year-old actor, whose numerous other TV credits include “Rescue Me,” “Mysteries of Laura,” “Blue Bloods,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Americans,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” is accused of killing 37-year-old Tyrone Jones, who was sitting inside a parked vehicle in Jamaica, Queens, on February 7.
The New York District Attorney’s Office described the crime as a “brazen afternoon shooting” in which Stokes allegedly fired eleven gunshots into the victim’s car.
A motive remains unclear, and authorities have not yet revealed the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Surveillance footage of the incident taken around 2:45 p.m. allegedly shows Stokes “exiting a vehicle parked near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then approaching the driver’s side window of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee” before opening fire, according to the district attorney’s office.
“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”
In “Power,” — a show co-produced by rap mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — Stokes portrayed Mozzy, who attacked but was later killed by another character named LaKeisha at a hair salon.