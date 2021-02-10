Polar bear kills female partner at Detroit zoo

In a statement Tuesday, Dan Ashe, president and CEO at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, called the death “tragic.”

“Each year, the professionals at AZA-accredited aquariums and zoos carefully and successfully implement hundreds of scientific breeding recommendations to help maintain populations of the planet’s most endangered animals,” he said. “There is always risk, and Anana’s loss is a reminder.”

The last time an animal killed another at the zoo was 33 years ago, also an incident involving polar bears.

Male polar bears can reach nearly 1,000 pounds, while females range about half that size. Polar bears are considered a vulnerable species with their populations in severe decline. The zoo credited the cooperative population management and conservation program after Nuka recently fathered twin cubs.

The mother of the cubs, Suka, is in a private maternity den with one of them.

-----------