Pelosi to name select committee to investigate Capitol riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will create a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol after Republicans blocked naming an independent commission to conduct the probe, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Pelosi told House colleagues she would act to form the new panel of lawmakers to investigate the causes of the attack by a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters and what can be done to prevent such violence in the future.
Multiple House and Senate committees have been probing the intelligence and security failings on Jan. 6 that allowed the mob to breach the Capitol building and interrupt Congress’ certification of the Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election.
House Democrats impeached Trump on charges of inciting the mob, but he was acquitted by the Senate after he left office.
The House passed legislation to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the riot, modeled on the panel that led the inquiry into the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. But the bill fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance in the Senate, with Trump and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell rallying most Republicans to oppose the probe.