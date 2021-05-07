ajc logo
Peachtree Ridge senior wins a top award from Gwinnett schools

A Peachtree Ridge High School senior is the 2021 Career and Technical Education student of the year for Gwinnett County Public Schools. GOOGLE MAPS
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pari Jain, a senior at Peachtree Ridge High School, was named this spring as Gwinnett County Public Schools’ career and technical education student of the year.

Jain is studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics at Peachtree Ridge. She will receive a $1,500 scholarship as part of the award.

“The CTE courses I’ve taken have helped me grow into a business leader,” Jain said in a school district news release.

Each high school picked its own student of the year to recognize for their achievement in career and technical education, or CTE courses.

Yudy Reyes of Berkmar High School was first runner-up for the districtwide award. She won a $1,000 scholarship. Kobe Achu, of North Gwinnett High School, won a $750 scholarship as second runner-up.

Atlanta Electrical Contractors Association and the Jody Reeves Scholarship Fund provided the scholarships.

Nominated students were required to submit a resume, a letter of recommendation, an essay and information about their involvement in career and technical student organizations and community service. A panel of business and industry leaders interviewed finalists, according to the school district.

