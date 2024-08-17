Passing scattered showers, highs in the low 90s.

Some stray showers may dampen your weekend plans, but there will still be plenty of sun and heat in metro Atlanta.

Mostly dry conditions overnight in North Georgia will kick off the weekend. A low of 73 degrees is anticipated for Saturday, which is just a degree above average for this time of year, Channel 2 Action News Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

If you have morning plans, you’ll miss most of the rain. It’s also possible you may miss all the rain, considering how scattered showers are expected to be. Even with the threat of rain, skies will only be partly cloudy throughout the day, and the high in Atlanta will climb to 92.