Passing scattered showers, highs in the low 90s.

Some stray showers may dampen your weekend plans, but there will still be plenty of sun and heat in metro Atlanta.
Mostly dry conditions overnight in North Georgia will kick off the weekend. A low of 73 degrees is anticipated for Saturday, which is just a degree above average for this time of year, Channel 2 Action News Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
If you have morning plans, you’ll miss most of the rain. It’s also possible you may miss all the rain, considering how scattered showers are expected to be. Even with the threat of rain, skies will only be partly cloudy throughout the day, and the high in Atlanta will climb to 92.
Rain is expected to start picking up in metro Atlanta around 3 p.m., with passing scattered showers continuing into the evening, according to Nitz.
“Where those storms develop, heavy rain and strong wind gusts will be the main threats,” Nitz said.
Afternoon showers and storms will return Sunday, but only after a dry morning. The bulk of the rain is most likely to occur between 2 and 7 p.m., the National Weather Service reported. Highs will be in the low 90s across North Georgia again.
Dry conditions will return on Monday and continue until at least Friday, Nitz said. Temperatures will also drop slightly on Monday, with a high of 88 degrees expected. Highs should then remain in the high 80s throughout the week.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author