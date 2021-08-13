Parent allegedly beats up teacher after mask dispute on first day of school

The district filed a report with the Sutter Creek Police and the District Attorney’s Office will determine whether to bring assault charges, KCRA reported.

The child will still be able to attend classes at the school, the station said.

As the delta variant of the coronavirus surges across the country, the school district updated its policies to require everyone wear masks indoors while students are on campus unless there is a medical exemption, the news outlet reported. The California Department of Public Health also mandated the change.

“Assaulting a staff member will never be tolerated on any school campus,” Gibson wrote in the letter, while emphasizing that mask “mandates are forever changing so understanding current requirements is critical.”

She urged parents to “take a breath, pause, listen and walk away if necessary,” the station reported.

“We are not the ones making the rules/mandates,” she wrote, according to KCRA. “We are the ones required to follow/enforce them if we want to keep our doors open and students at school five days a week.”