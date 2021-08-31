Panel investigating Capitol riot asks media companies to preserve records

Thompson has previously said that some members of Congress would be among the people whose phone, text and other communications records being sought.

The requested material is part of a wide net for information sought by the committee on how a rally organized to support Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election resulted in a mob storming the Capitol.

Last week, the committee asked Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet Inc.’s Google and a dozen other companies and social platforms to turn over records of postings, videos and other material promoting the overturn of the 2020 election or events leading up to the deadly insurrection.

The panel, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, also is seeking records from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and intelligence agencies to determine what they knew about the potential for violence on Jan. 6 and whether they adequately shared and acted on the information.