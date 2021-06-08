Oregon woman who died homeless never claimed $900,000 inheritance

Boone grew up in the Portland area and reportedly struggled most of her adult life with drug abuse and mental health issues that ultimately spiraled into homelessness.

She had been a volunteer at the nonprofit Sisters of The Road Café in downtown Portland for several years before moving to the coastal town of Astoria to be closer to her mother, Patricia Lupton, according to The Oregonian. After Lupton died in 2016, family said Boone relapsed into drug abuse and ultimately faded into obscurity.

Meanwhile Boone was needlessly struggling as a regular at the Astoria Warming Shelter.

Those who befriended the woman during the final years of her life described her as a happy person with “more smiles than cries.”

“She was a special person as far as I’m concerned,” said Donny Holder, who used to smoke cigarettes and drink coffee with Boone at a local McDonald’s, according to The Oregonian. “She was a sweetheart ... I fell in love with her.”

An attorney and personal representative assigned to her mother’s estate tried to find Boone to no avail, according to reports.

In 2019 a Clatsop County judge ordered the money be turned over to the state and the following year, on January 13, Boone died after being rushed to St. Vincent’s hospital in Portland for breathing complications, The Oregonian reported.

Boone could have easily gotten the money if she had simply come forward to claim it, officials said.

“Given a year and a half of effort taken by the personal representative and the attorney for this particular estate, there really isn’t much more that the state could do,” said Claudia Ciobanu, unclaimed property manager with Oregon State Lands. “This is a unique case and we sympathize with the family.”

Boone had two children that officials are now working to find in case they might have some claim to the inheritance.

Spithill, who separated from Boone’s mother when Boone was young, expressed remorse for losing touch with his daughter over the years. “I kind of gave up on her because of the drugs and shouldn’t have done that.”