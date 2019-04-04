Opinion: Helping level newspapers’ playing field

Free press and our access to it is at the very core of America’s democracy. Each and every day, Americans turn to online and print news to understand what is happening in our nation’s capital and in their own backyard. Sadly, newspapers across the country — which have informed their communities for decades — are closing their doors because revenue that normally funds their papers is instead going to Facebook and Google, even though users are engaging with news content.

Facebook and Google aren’t producing the news; they’re choosing how content is displayed, in what order it appears in searches and how much advertising revenue they pass along to the publications that actually produced the articles that drive content to online platforms. Unfortunately, this means newspapers and reporters lose revenue and control over their work product. These social platforms then reap the financial dividends of an increasingly anticompetitive ecosystem because the vast majority of digital advertising revenue goes straight to Facebook and Google. This system reduces the competitive landscape and it leaves the marketplace of ideas to be left in the hands of two tech giants.