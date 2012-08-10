Foreign languages enhance creative thinking

Language, indeed, may scientifically increase the ability to learn.

Neuroscience has shown that the brain is plastic and dynamic, and language is the most powerful means of forging links between existing neuronal maps and — especially important — for creating new ones.

Therefore, all foreign language learning enhances creative thinking, problem solving ability and the collaborative aptitude needed, as the USG Board of Regents has put it, "to prepare students to function successfully in a global society."

But let me also correct Jim's misreading of the IP Web site: students may complete the IP with German even if they studied another language in high school. As a former member of the Georgia Task Force on Foreign Languages, I deplore the decreasing presence of German in so many area high schools and I regret the decision by state government to eliminate all foreign languages taught in elementary school. German remains one of the most successful combinations with engineering, computing and international affairs for the IP at Tech.

IP students typically complete two years of German, a faculty-led intensive summer Language for Business and Technology program, a semester of engineering classes at Tuin Munich — taken in German — and complete a five-month internship with Siemens, BMW, Continental, Deutsche Bahn and other companies..

But we have similar opportunities for those taking French. Or Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and even Russian, should Jim's son eventually decide on a different language than German.

Among the 1,600 foreign-owned companies in Georgia, 350 of these are German, 340 are Japanese and 191 are French. Georgia Tech also operates a campus in Metz, France — Georgia Tech-Lorraine (GT-L) — to which significant French research funding is funneled and many students find internship opportunities. Summer applications for GT-L doubled this year. Architecture also has a senior design year in Paris, and exchange opportunities exist with the Université de Technologie de Compiëgne or with Sciences Po in Paris.

Jim's daughter would benefit in French courses at Tech that go well beyond "French diction for the purpose of singing the art songs of Gabriel Fauré," including studies of French politics, economics, media, film, environmental policy and sustainability issues — all taught in French.

Finally, I'd also like to think that Jim is concerned about more than just how his son's career will be enhanced by completing the IP. How would his experience in another language and culture impact or change his identity and values? If there are greater things to be gained than enhanced career opportunities and potential increased earnings, what are they? What about a philosophy of life? Or how will he progress in intercultural understanding? Will he become not only an engineer but also a citizen of the world?

Phil McKnight is a professor of German and chairman of the School of Modern Languages at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Editor’s note: This essay is in rebuttal to a July 6 guest column, No more French, s’il vous plait , which questioned the utility of Georgia students learning French