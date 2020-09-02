Old Navy to pay 50,000 employees to serve as poll workers in November

The partnership noted that older citizens who typically work polling sites are likely to skip in-person voting because of the risks from the coronavirus pandemic and is thus seeking “healthy, low-risk candidates to ensure that those workers most susceptible to the coronavirus are given the space to take care of their health.”

The poll workers will be paid, given training and personal protective equipment.

“Power the Polls will be a part of the solution by addressing the need for low-risk and diverse poll workers who can staff in-person voting locations during early voting and on Election Day,” the organization says on its site, according to CBS News.

Prompted by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, NBA star LeBron James and other prominent sports figures have launched a national campaign to also recruit poll workers.