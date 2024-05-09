Obituaries

Zweben, Ronald

2 hours ago

ZWEBEN, Ronald Jerome "Ron/Ronnie"

Ronald Jerome Zweben, age 84, passed away on May 6, 2024, in Melbourne, FL. He was born on June 18, 1939.

Ron was a lover of aviation, science, history, and the ocean. His interests and passions shaped his life.

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Marla Netzel; daughters, Dr. Maelyn Lessard (Douglas) and Jodi Arlen (Philip); granddaughter, Megan Lessard; granddaughter, Shaina Dolgowicz (Joseph); and great-grandsons, Orion Dolgowicz and Cayde Dolgowicz.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Adele Zweben Ritz; father, Michael Zweben; and brother, Bruce Zweben.

Ron served in the Navy and had a successful career in sales. He attended New York Community College for higher education.

In his free time, Ron enjoyed dancing, watching movies, and engaging in long conversations about history, politics, and science, with a focus on physics.

Contributions in his memory can be made to St. Francis Reflections Lifestages of Melbourne/Titusville, FL.

