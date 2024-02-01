ZIMMER, Robert



Robert "Bob" Philip Zimmer of Atlanta Georgia was born on September 21, 1938, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He passed away peacefully on January 29, 2024, of natural causes. Bob was 85 years of age.



He was predeceased by his father, Edward Joseph Zimmer; his mother, Aline Heltz Zimmer; and his only sister, Evelyn Marie Simon. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Martha Ann Flanders; his six children: Robert Philip Zimmer, Jr. (Angie); Edward Joseph Zimmer (Doreen); Katherine Claire Neri (Michael); David Manning Zimmer (Cristina); Margery Ann Warfield (Lee) and Martha Patricia White (Hugh); and his 17 grandchildren.



Bob grew up in Norco, Louisiana, where his father worked for the Shell Oil Refinery, operated a poultry farm and a mobile home park. Bob attended Jesuit High School then went on to the University of Notre Dame where he graduated in 1960 with a degree in electrical engineering. He continued his education, moving to New York where he both met his wife Martha and received a graduate degree in electrical engineering from Cornell University. They were married on September 5, 1964, in New Orleans and moved to Dunedin Florida where he took a position with Sperry Microwave. In September, 1965, they moved to Atlanta. Bob began working as a Research Engineer for the Engineering Experiment Station at Georgia Tech (now Georgia Tech Research Institute) in the areas of electronic warfare and countermeasure systems. He took the opportunity to obtain another Master's degree in Industrial Management in 1970. He worked 52 years at Georgia Tech, helping grow the research, development and design in the electronic defense field. Among his achievements were the founding of the Atlanta Peachtree Roost, the local chapter of the Association of Old Crows. He was awarded "The Pioneers Award" and the "Lifetime Service Award" from the National Association of Old Crows.



Bob was a member of the IHM Catholic Church for over 50 years. He loved working with the Catholic School Board and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. His greatest love was his wife and six children. His hobbies included tennis, basketball, music, bridge and attending grandchildren sporting events.



A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 1 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM followed by a Rosary, at Patterson Oglethorpe, 4550 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30319. The Catholic Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 2 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the IHM St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2855 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30329.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com