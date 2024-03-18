YOUNG, Eugene
Mr. Eugene Craig Young of Atlanta, Georgia, passed on March 5, 2024. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at our South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Interment will be held at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294, following the repast. Repast will be held at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC