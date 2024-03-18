Obituaries

Young, Eugene

1 hour ago

Mr. Eugene Craig Young of Atlanta, Georgia, passed on March 5, 2024. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at our South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Interment will be held at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294, following the repast. Repast will be held at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

