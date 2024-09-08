Yogan, Teresa

YOGAN (Enright), Teresa Ann



Teresa Ann Yogan (Enright), 63, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, passed away September 3, 2024. She was born May 30, 1961, in Oswego, NY, to Robert Patrick and Katherine (Ferriter) Enright. Teresa graduated from Oswego High School as an Honors Student in 1979, and began her career at Wiltsie Construction. An adept and talented woman, she was quickly promoted to Office Manager. In 1986, she accepted a human resources role at Production Products Company in Syracuse, NY. Teresa's hard work and drive enabled her rapid advance to managing all environmental compliance and production scheduling. Following the birth of her eldest child in 1993, Teresa chose to dedicate herself to her family as a full-time mom. She raised her two children, Kara and Greg, proudly and joyfully. Teresa wholeheartedly supported them as they grew, and through all their endeavors— countless gymnastics competitions, community theater plays, and art shows, to name a few. While Teresa did not have the opportunity to attend college, she guaranteed that opportunity for her children, who both graduated with Bachelor of Science degrees.



Teresa loved spoiling her dog, Clifford, with walks and unexpected swims at Sunny Lake Park, joyrides with him riding shotgun, indulging him in his favorite treats from the ice cream truck, and blowing bubbles. She also enjoyed shopping at her favorite boutiques, Broadway and comedy shows, reading voraciously, sending books back and forth to her sisters, as well as the occasional Tanqueray and tonic. Teresa's impressive lucky winning streaks in casinos, sweepstakes, and bingo, were always an extraordinary but reliable surprise. Most of all, Teresa cherished being a devoted wife, loving mother, and soon-to-be grandmother. Her dedication to her family and strength in the face of relentless challenges continues to inspire everyone around her. Her tremendous heart, infectious smile, and boundless generosity will be dearly missed.



On July 2, 1988, Teresa married Gary Yogan, who survives along with their children, Kara (Dylan) Radford of Houston, TX, and Gregory Yogan of Seattle, WA; her soon-to-be grandchild; her mother, Katherine Enright of Syracuse, NY; sisters, Mary (David Nacamuli) Enright of Loudon, TN, Kellye (Brian) Lonberger of Fredericksburg, VA, and Katherine (Raymond) Wallis of Mexico, NY; brothers-in-law, Thomas and Jay Yogan of Valparaiso, IN; nieces and nephews, Crystal (Jon) Taets of Burke, VA, Patrick Lonberger of Yorktown, VA, Kelsey Wallis of Mexico, NY, Billy (Christina) Yogan of Stamford, CT, Rylee Yogan of Evanston, IL, and Maria Yogan of Valparaiso, IN; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Patrick Enright; brother-in-law, Dale Yogan; and sister-in-law, Lissa Yogan.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, from 5 – 7:30 PM, at Robert Toale & Sons Celebration of Life Center, 4310 Solutions Lane, Bradenton, FL. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 12905 State Road 70 East, Lakewood Ranch, FL. Burial to follow at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL, with a luncheon to follow at Robert Toale & Sons Celebration of Life Center, as listed above. Memorial gifts may be made in Teresa's name to the National Ataxia Foundation. Please have acknowledgements sent to the Yogan family at 17904 Eastbrook Terrace, Bradenton, FL 34202.



