YAGER, Faye



Born a coal miner's daughter, Faye Yager achieved unlikely national fame as a fierce, tireless, and often controversial protector of abused women and children during the 80s and 90s. As founder and leader of "Children of the Underground," Faye Yager fought courageously to help those who the court system failed, setting up a network of "safe houses" across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Repeatedly, she was forced to fight for herself, as well, successfully fending off lawsuits and even criminal charges.



She faced the challenge of a grim health diagnosis with the same grit and determination. Ultimately, cancer proved to be the one adversary she could not defeat. On Saturday, after a long battle with the disease, she succumbed peacefully in her sleep at home in Atlanta, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 75.



Faye was one of eleven children of the foreman of a coal mine near Mabscott, West Virginia, where she grew up after being born in Camp Lejune, North Carolina. A personal tragedy involving Yager's first husband drove her to become an activist. That story, reported many times, involved a gross miscarriage of justice which instilled in her a deep empathy for those who the legal system fails to protect. She often referred to it as "court ordered child abuse" – and not even her enemies denied it exists.



She operated a clandestine organization from a Dunkin Donuts on Roswell Road, where she would listen patiently to thousands of women who wanted to disappear, then providing information about how to establish new identities and how to survive as fugitives. Notably, in 1992, she was charged with kidnapping and several other felonies in Cobb County, but won a full acquittal after a long, grueling trial during which she testified in her own defense.



"I've never questioned the motive of the organization or Mrs. Yager," said Tom Charron, the former district attorney who unsuccessfully prosecuted her in Cobb County. "I question the tactics and what that's doing to these children."



But J. Tom Morgan, former district attorney in DeKalb County, consistently refused to pursue criminal charges against her in his jurisdiction. "Faye Yager was motivated to protect children because the justice system failed to protect her own child from sexual abuse," Morgan said, upon learning of her death. "I knew some of the children who received protection in Faye's network when the justice system failed them. I tried to work within the system to make it better to protect kids, but I understood Faye's motivation. The criminal charges against her were misguided and I, along with other child abuse prosecutors, were glad she was acquitted."



Faye Yager became a household name with frequent appearances on talk shows hosted by Sally Jessy Raphael, Phil Donahue, Leeza Gibbons, and Geraldo Rivera, among others. She was the subject of extensive stories on "60 Minutes," Life Magazine, and other major national news organizations.



Her son had a front row seat at the height of Yager's involvement with "Children of the Underground," a chaotic period when her phone rang whenever she hung up. He calls her nothing less than "a hero."



"That time in the 90s was filled with trials and tribulations, and I don't think anyone else could have endured it as well as she did," he recalls. "Even as a child, I recognized the importance of what she was doing. She dedicated her life to stepping in whenever the defenseless were abandoned by justice."



He said his mother had an uncanny ability to connect with others and an endless love even for strangers. "She would always listen to any story, and she could always make anyone laugh," he recalled.



She relocated to North Carolina and operated The Inn at Brevard as a successful bed-and-breakfast, making it distinctive with antiques, fine art, and curios she loved to collect. She had earlier in life worked as an interior designer and enjoyed decorating. A remarkable cook, Faye helped prepare the unforgettable meals served to guests and other diners at the Inn's popular restaurant and wedding venue. She often sat up late at night with guests who stayed at the Inn. They would talk and she would listen.



Rumor had it she never completely quit "Children of the Underground." Even in Brevard, her phone continued to ring. Those who know her well say it is unlikely she never listened to pleas for help.



Faye was happily married and is survived by her devoted husband, Dr. Howard Yager; along with a loving family that includes five children: Michelle, Janelle, Heather, Zachary, and Joshua; as well as 12 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; four living sisters and three brothers; and her dog, Jackie.



A memorial service for Faye Yager will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at the Arlington Chapel of H.M. Patterson and Son in Sandy Springs, with burial in Arlington Cemetery at 3:00 PM. The funeral is open to the public.



