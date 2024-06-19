WOOTON, Mary



May 26, 1922 - June 16, 2024



Mary Gladys Johnson Wooton, of Concord, Georgia was born in Chamblee, Georgia to Samuel Dobson Johnson and Maude Wallace Johnson. Graduate of Chamblee High School and Southern Business University, she worked at Fort McPherson in Atlanta before and during WWII in the Accounting & Statistical Departments, and later for the Internal Revenue Service. Mary married WWII veteran J.S. Wooton, Jr. in 1952 at Prospect Methodist Church, which is now Chamblee First United Methodist Church, where she has been a life long member.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Samuel Johnson and Sarah Johnson South. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Johnson Camp of Concord. Mary spent her last two years living on the family farm with her sister, Evelyn, and nephew and his wife, Mark & Beth Camp, where she enjoyed spending time with family and riding her scooter to visit the cows and donkey.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Wednesday, June 19, 1 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs, followed by committal at Arlington Memorial Park.





