Wood, William

WOOD, Dr. William "Bill"



May 3, 1940 - August 18, 2024



Dr. William C. Wood "Bill" was a world-renowned surgical oncologist, devoted mentor, Bible teacher and servant leader, who has gone to be with the Lord.



He was a devoted husband and father with a passion for his faith and a life dedicated to following Jesus.



Bill was internationally known for his outstanding contributions to cancer therapy, most specifically breast cancer treatment, and the design and meta-analysis of conceptually driven clinical trials.



A 1966 medical graduate of Harvard Medical School, Bill served as both Medical Director of the Cancer Center and Chief of Surgical Oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.



In 1991, he was recruited by Emory University and served as the J.B. Whitehead Professor and Chair of the Emory Department of Surgery in Atlanta until his retirement in 2009.



From 2012 to 2021 he served as the Academic Dean of the Pan-African Academy of Christian Surgeons, where his passion for Jesus, and advancing surgical care and education transformed countless lives across Africa. He made significant contributions to the development of the PAACS curriculum, leaving a lasting impact on the training of future surgeons.



He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; his three children, and seven grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAACS.



