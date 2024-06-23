WOLFF, John McDowell, MD



1940 - 2024



John McDowell Wolff, the prominent and beloved doctor and third generation Atlantan, died on June 11, 2024, with loved ones by his side. He had suffered from Alzheimer's Disease for nine years, and died in a memory care home in Chattanooga.



John was born at Piedmont Hospital to Bernard Preston Wolff, MD, and Douschka Brown Wolff on August 24, 1940. He was the oldest of five children. John attended Morris Brandon and graduated from Northside High School. He remained close with many classmates throughout the years and enjoyed attending reunions.



He graduated cum laude from Vanderbilt University with a B.A. in 1962, and from Columbia University Medical School in New York City—College of Physicians and Surgeons—in 1966. He remained in New York City for his internship and residency at Bellevue Hospital before taking a role with the Communicable Disease Center's Epidemic Intelligence Service in 1968. In 1970, John returned to New York City for his second year of residency at Harlem Hospital Center. He later completed his Endocrinology Fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical School in 1974.



Over the years John stayed in contact with his fellow physicians and surgeons and attended many Columbia P&S reunions. He was so grateful to be able to attend his 50th reunion in 2016 even though his memory was starting to decline.



John was on the medical staff of Piedmont Hospital from 1974 until his retirement in 2013. He practiced Internal Medicine with a sub-specialty in Endocrinology and Metabolism. Known as a dedicated, kind, and humble physician, John's great joy and calling in life was to care for people. Not only was he Chairman of the Medical Care Evaluation Committee from 1988-1996, John was also a Designated Medical Practitioner for Canadian and Australian immigration, a role which allowed him to interact with a variety of intellectuals and scientists. It was an aspect of the job he loved.



John was a member of the American College of Physicians, the Endocrine Society, the Medical Association of Atlanta, and the Medical Association of Georgia. He was also an Honorary Life Member of the Piedmont Driving Club and past member of the Columbia Club of New York.



When not caring for his patients, John enjoyed nature, travel, cycling, and running. For decades he was a regular participant in the Peachtree Road Race, a favorite event of his. Some of John's best memories were made traveling with his wife, Ellen Battle. Together they visited Vienna, Budapest, Prague, Alaska, and Santa Fe. John was an avid reader, with a particular interest in American History, and his appreciation for classical music was unparalleled.



John was truly a lifelong learner. His insatiable appetite for knowledge resulted in countless car rides listening to Great Courses on CD, as he and Ellen traveled from their primary home in Atlanta to their second home in Mountain Cove, Georgia. While his knowledge was vast, John's display of what he learned was unassuming and marked by his characteristic humility.



John is survived by Ellen, his loving and devoted wife of over twenty-five years; her children, Ashley Ring Rorrer, Richard Howerton Battle, and Charles Newell Battle II (Emily); and her grandchildren, John Hatcher Ring, Riley Ann Battle, and James Dawson Battle. Other survivors include his siblings, Bernard Wellborn Wolff, Susan Wolff Lindley, and Marian Wolff Nolan, as well as his first cousin, Hillyer McDowell Young.



John was predeceased by his first wife, Susan Terrell Wolff, who died in 1996. John and Susan spent many wonderful years together before she succumbed to complications from cancer. John was a devoted husband and caregiver until her death. Survivors from their marriage included an adopted daughter, Mary Catherine Wolff, and a son, Preston Campbell Wolff.



In addition to his first wife, Susan, John was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Charles Emerson Wolff; his paternal aunts, Ellen McDowell Wolff and Marian Wolff Young; his first cousins, Meredith Young Wood and Jonathan Young; and his son-in-law, John "Jay" Hayes Ring.



In his final year, John was given exceptional and invaluable care by Jennifer Turner (CNA) and her team of highly trained dementia care specialists. The family is extraordinarily grateful for Jennifer and the many others who supported John as he battled Alzheimer's.



There will be a private graveside service and interment for the family at Cove Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, S. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga.



For those wishing to remember and honor Dr. Wolff, the family suggests charitable donations to the following organizations which meant so much to him:



· Columbia University Physicians and Surgeons, Class of 1966: https://medicine.givenow.columbia.edu/?alloc=33211#



· Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Gift and Donor Services, PMB 407727, 2301 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, TN 37240-7727 or vanderbilthealth.org/fundraiser· Walker County Georgia Canine and Rescue Unit: 5488 North Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, GA 30707



· Cove Methodist Church, 245 Garretts Chapel Road, Chickamauga, GA 30707



· Funeral arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com