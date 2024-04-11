WISE, Bertha Mae
Celebration of Life Services for Bertha Mae Wise, of Lithonia, will be held Friday, April 12, 2024; 7:30 AM, at Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel. Pastor J. Riddle, officiating. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 7:15 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, (404) 371-0772-3.
Funeral Home Information
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA
30032
https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
