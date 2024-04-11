Obituaries

Wise, Bertha

1 hour ago

WISE, Bertha Mae

Celebration of Life Services for Bertha Mae Wise, of Lithonia, will be held Friday, April 12, 2024; 7:30 AM, at Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel. Pastor J. Riddle, officiating. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 7:15 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, (404) 371-0772-3.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

UPDATE
Nearly 60,000 without power in metro Atlanta due to storms1h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Trump caught up in national abortion debate as he arrives in Atlanta

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia joins GOP states’ lawsuit over Biden’s college debt relief plan

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as most at risk from Wall Street investment in housing

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as most at risk from Wall Street investment in housing

Credit: U.S. Department of the Interior

Sen. Ossoff urges officials to deny permits for mine near Okefenokee
The Latest
Koch, Christopher
Hoover, Thomas
1h ago
Martin, Lisa
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Across the US, awe unites during the darkness of a total solar eclipse
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well