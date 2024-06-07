Williams, Wanda

Obituaries

Celebration of Life for Apostle Wanda N. Williams will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Entombment Mt. Harmony Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Viewing today 1- 8 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.




