WILLIAMS, Wanda N.



Celebration of Life for Apostle Wanda N. Williams will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Entombment Mt. Harmony Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Viewing today 1- 8 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.





