Williams, Patricia

WILLIAMS (Nolan),



Patricia



Patricia Nolan Williams, 88, of Atlanta, GA, passed away with family by her side on July 19, 2024. She will be remembered for her gentle elegance, sophisticated Southern charm, and gracious hospitality. She was also a fierce competitor, as anyone who played her in tennis or bridge could attest. A Duke University graduate with a master's in Library Sciences from Emory University, Patricia was a lifelong learner and avid reader.



She was preceded in death by her husband, David O. Williams. She is survived by her children, Taylor Williams (Liz Williams), Scottie Williams, Kelsey Johnson; her brother, James "Buddy" Nolan; and grandchildren, Reagan, Candler, and Nolan Williams.



Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, at 2 PM, at Patterson and Son, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.





