Obituaries

Williams, Patricia

2 hours ago

WILLIAMS (Nolan),

Patricia

Patricia Nolan Williams, 88, of Atlanta, GA, passed away with family by her side on July 19, 2024. She will be remembered for her gentle elegance, sophisticated Southern charm, and gracious hospitality. She was also a fierce competitor, as anyone who played her in tennis or bridge could attest. A Duke University graduate with a master's in Library Sciences from Emory University, Patricia was a lifelong learner and avid reader.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David O. Williams. She is survived by her children, Taylor Williams (Liz Williams), Scottie Williams, Kelsey Johnson; her brother, James "Buddy" Nolan; and grandchildren, Reagan, Candler, and Nolan Williams.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, at 2 PM, at Patterson and Son, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com/

The Latest
McHugh, Sherry
Campbell, Ann Grovenstein
Brown, Jacky2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of J. Alburl, the Imprints

How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her
EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan