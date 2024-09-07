Willard, Dana

WILLARD, Jr., Dana Oscar



Dana Oscar Willard, Jr., age 80, of Atlanta, died September 5, 2024, at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital after a brief illness. Dana was the Funeral Director in Full and Continuous Charge for 10 years for Lee's Funeral Home & Crematory in Norcross, Georgia. His family had a casket manufacturing company in Nunda, New York. He grew up his whole life working around caskets and funerals. It was his calling and he helped many people during his time in New York and in Atlanta. His compassion and dedication eased the suffering of many people in their losses. He was adored and beloved by his family and friends. Dana made friends so easily—and his kindness and humor was a true thing of beauty. Dana's passions were family, golf, and the Georgia Bulldogs. He will be missed dearly by all who had the honor and privilege to have known him. Mr. Willard was preceded in death by his father, Dana Oscar Willard Sr.; his mother, Nancy McDowell Willard; and his sister, Suzanne Bardo. Dana is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Dowdy Willard; his daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Peter Kochek; two grandchildren, Wilson and Miles Kochek; his brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Sandy Willard; his sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Ray and Larry Long. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2024, at Hughes and Wright Funeral Home at 1010 E. 8th Avenue, Cordele, GA, 31015. The family will receive friends in Cordele on Monday from 2:00 PM until the hour of the service. Interment will follow at Sandy Mount Church Cemetery at 509 Sandy Mount Road, S. Cordele, GA 31015. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, at Lee's Funeral Home & Crematory at 4067 Industrial Park Drive Norcross, GA, 30071.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com