WHITE, Kenneth Clark



"Ken"



Kenneth "Ken" Clark White, age 62, of Suwanee, GA, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2024. Funeral services will be held on August 27, 2024, from 12:00-1:15 PM with Burke Hunsaker officiating at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 4833 Suwanee Dam Road, Suwanee, GA 30024. A graveside service will be held on August 28, 2024 at 12:30 PM, at Sink Creek Cemetery in Marianna, FL.



Ken was a proud graduate of Marianna High School. He went on to earn his undergraduate degree from Florida State University and later obtained his MBA from Georgia State University's Robinson College of Business. A distinguished marketing executive, Ken led sports marketing for The Coca-Cola Company before his retirement in 2018. Before joining Coca-Cola, he served as the Southeast Marketing Director for The McDonald's Corporation. Ken began his career as a television reporter at Channel 7 Panama City WJHG.



After his retirement from Coca-Cola, Ken returned to Georgia State University as a full-time marketing professor, where he taught both MBA and undergraduate courses. He also played a significant role in the University's esteemed Marketing Roundtable.



Ken was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a lifelong sports enthusiast, who shared his passion for sports with his children and stepchildren. He is survived by his wife, Leslie White; his four children, Kendel White, Mitchell White, Brennen White, and Avery (Dillon) Chamberlain, from his marriage to the late Sue Ellen (Sims) White. He is also survived by his mother, Carol Jean Crawford; and his brother and sister-in-law, Stan and Margaret White; along with his two grandchildren, Rylee and Briggs Chamberlain; as well as his beloved stepchildren and step-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends in Atlanta on August 27, 2024, from 10:00-11:30 AM at 4833 Suwanee Dam Road, Suwanee, GA 30024, prior to the funeral services at 12:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family would love for donations to be made to either the CJD foundation or the American Heart Association to continue the much needed research to cure diseases that take our loved ones too soon.



