Wernick, Lois

1 hour ago

WERNICK, Lois Anne

Lois Anne Wernick passed away on March 31, 2024. Anne, as her family and friends knew her, was born on September 13, 1941. For over 45 years she made a difference as an oncology nurse.

Anne is survived by her husband of 60 years, Alex Wernick; along with her children, Michelle Shadburn, Lisa Nierenberg, Jason and Jeffery Wernick, their spouses, Roger Shadburn, Mark Nierenberg, Katrina Wernick; and her grandchildren, Tripp Shadburn, Mia and Kate Nierenberg, Lexi Wernick, Rylan Caden and Collin Wernick.

Services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 1 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road NE

Atlanta, GA

30328

https://www.hmpattersonarlington.com

