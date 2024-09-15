Wells, Thomas

WELLS, Sr., Thomas Perry



December 14,1937 -



September 5, 2024



Thomas, also known as "T.P." is survived by his wife, Carol L. Wells; children and their families, Thomas Lee (Wells) Sheridan and Rhonda Lynn F. (Wells) Sheridan Hartley, of Florida, and Thomas Perry Wells, Jr., of Florida; stepdaughters, Alisa Butler and Dina Avishai and their families, of Georgia; stepsons, Brian Lee and Adam Killgo and their families, of Georgia; siblings and their families, Timothy J. Wells of Tennessee, Harriet Wells and Sally Simoes of Florida. T.P. lived in the south Florida area for the first 42 years of his life and then moved to the metro Atlanta area, where he lived for the rest of his remaining years. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast for most of his life. He was a jack of all trades, a huge problem solver and could basically fix anything. He was loved deeply. He will be greatly missed by his many, many friends and family.



