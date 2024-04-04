WEINBERG, Marc David



Marc David Weinberg passed away peacefully on April 2, 2024. He was born on July 17, 1954. He is survived and loved by his son, Alex Weinberg; partner, Belinda Morris; siblings, Dr. Paul Weinberg (Harriet) and Lynn Valentino (Peter); many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Barbara Weinberg Riff and Dr. Seymour Weinberg. Marc was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Sarah Rawson Smith Elementary School, The Lovett School and Georgia State University. For many years, he was a long time employee at The Shopping Center Group and served as the Managing Partner. He was a dedicated member of The Temple, serving as a member of the board and an usher, welcoming congregants into the sanctuary. He loved antiques, playing golf, fine dining, practical jokes and travel. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta, followed by a graveside service at Crest Lawn Cemetery, 2000 Marietta Blvd., NW, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish to make a donation kindly consider The Temple, The Seymour P. Weinberg Memorial Fund c/o Office of Gift Records, Emory University or the charity of your choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



