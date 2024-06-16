Obituaries

Weeks, Janice

WEEKS, Janice Louise


1944-2024


Janice Weeks, 80 years old, of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on May 30, 2024. Born on February 18, 1944, in Lebanon, PA, she was the oldest of two children of Herbert and Irene Graby. Janice graduated from Palmyra Area Senior High School in 1962. She was an outstanding student, captain of the cheerleading team, and homecoming queen.

After high school, she earned an associate degree and started her career as an Accountant. She was introduced to ballroom dancing while attending the Arthur Murray Dance Studio and she went on to become a talented and beautiful professional ballroom dance teacher for nearly 10 years. Later in her professional career, she excelled in challenging positions in human resources, served as an arbitrator, and was a successful business owner. After her retirement, Janice enjoyed traveling with her family and never missed an opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren. She was always there cheering them on, whether it be their sporting events, dance recitals, or musical concerts.

Janice was a strong, loving, supportive wife, mother, and grandmother. Her parents, Herbert and Irene Graby; her brother, Herbert Graby Jr.; and her husband of 41 years, William (Bill) Weeks III, preceded her death. She leaves behind her children, Ken LoCurto (Lorelle), and Christie Willis (Michael); grandchildren, Colin LoCurto (Sadie), Ashtyn Meme (Mike), Chris LoCurto, John LoCurto, Caden Willis, Charlotte Willis; and great-grandchild, Weston LoCurto.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Winnwood Retirement Community, Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (https://www.lls.org/) or the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/).

