Weaver, Edith

WEAVER (Houston), Edith "Deedee"



Edith "Deedee" Weaver (Houston), 99, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2024, from natural causes, and is now at peace. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, J Marshall Weaver; her mother, Edith, nee "Grey", Houston; father, Joseph Houston; and sister, Betsy Corlis. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Weaver; son, J Marshall Weaver, Jr. and wife, Catherine of Dallas, TX; grandson, Samuel B Weaver of Fairplay, CO, step-grandson, John R Parker of Kansas City, MO; granddaughter, Emily G Weaver of Austin, TX; and her cherished surrogate daughters, Marietta Petters, Laura Reichmann, and Brooke Pendleton of Atlanta, GA; and many countless friends.



Deedee was born and raised in Lexington, KY on February 1, 1925. Her father was a thoroughbred horse breeder and trainer in Lexington. Her mother died unexpectedly when Deedee was 3 years old. Her father remarried Rachel Lee the following year and had a daughter, Betsy Lee Houston, in 1929. Deedee attended The Sayre School in Lexington from pre-K through 7th grade, and then went to Ward Belmont in Nashville, TN for "finishing" school. Deedee met her husband, Marshall, in 1946 in Washington D.C. and married that year. They then moved to Atlanta, GA, the same year. Nancy Weaver was their first born in 1947, followed by their son, Marshall, Jr., in 1951.



After her husband's death in 1981, Deedee went to work at Pierre Deux, a popular fabric and design retail store, where she formed many close friendships and with leaving Pierre Deux, worked at "Bittersweet" a popular antique store on Bennet Street in Buckhead. Having been a homemaker and mom throughout her marriage to Marshall, Sr. she absolutely had a fabulous time working and meeting new people and creating fast and deep friendships.



Other than her children and friends, Deedee's greatest love was her dogs, of which she had many. Of all her dogs, her deepest love was for her many German Shepherd Dogs throughout the years. Deedee was blessed with extraordinary health throughout her life, which allowed her to live in her own home until her final passing with her dogs, Hachi and Star, by her side up to the end.



The number of friends that Deedee had and the love that she blessedly garnered throughout her long life, was phenomenal. In particular, she had four neighbor ladies, The Dellwood Angels, that were a constant source of assistance in her last final years. A memorial and celebration of Deedee's life is planned for later in the summer and has yet to be decided on the place or date. Her family would like to thank the several hospice nurses that, in her last few weeks, so tenderly attended to her needs.



