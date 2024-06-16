WALTHALL, James T.



Age 98, of Atlanta, passed June 9, 2024. Funeral, Monday, June 17, 2024, at 11 AM, Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Atlanta. Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, East Point. Born in Palmetto, GA. Worked at Delta Airlines 40 years. Preceding him in glory are wife, Ethel; parents, John and Lizzie Walthall; and siblings, Elnora, John Henry, Nellie Kate (Harris), Reubin, and Marie (Dyer).



