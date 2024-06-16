Obituaries

Walthall, James

1 hour ago

WALTHALL, James T.

Age 98, of Atlanta, passed June 9, 2024. Funeral, Monday, June 17, 2024, at 11 AM, Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Atlanta. Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, East Point. Born in Palmetto, GA. Worked at Delta Airlines 40 years. Preceding him in glory are wife, Ethel; parents, John and Lizzie Walthall; and siblings, Elnora, John Henry, Nellie Kate (Harris), Reubin, and Marie (Dyer).

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Inc.

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

