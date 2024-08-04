WALLER, Jacob Herschel



Jacob Herschel Waller, age 88 of Rocky Mount, VA, died peacefully at home on August 1, 2024, surrounded by his family. Jake was born in Bean Station, TN on April 20, 1936. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and two of his children, Dana Ronald Waller and Kristy Lee Waller. He is survived by his wife, Jane; and five children: Douglass Waller (Carol) Jasper, GA; Sydne Waller, Atlanta, GA; Rosie Wigington, Rocky Mount; Jeca Taudte (Stephen Totilo), Maplewood, NJ; and Will Waller (Emily), Rocky Mount; 10 grandchildren: Michel Alexander, Dustin Thomas, Kadi Craddock, Ember Waller, Jacob Waller, Kate Wigington, Jack Wigington, Ada Totilo, Finnegan Totilo and Zeke Waller; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Moon (Chuck) of Atlanta, GA.



Jake served in the US Air Force from 1955-1958 and was a member of the US Navy Reserve for six years. He was a pioneer in the field of information systems, and retired from The Coca-Cola Company as the Vice President of Management Systems worldwide.



He was a proud graduate of the University of Tennessee. He liked fast cars and smart women. He was a dedicated Willie Nelson fan, an excellent bridge player, and an avid deer hunter. He overcame an early disdain for cats, and at his death leaves three house cats and four yard cats for his family to feed.



Jake was a member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church. He had a deep faith in the Lord and spent several years as a Stephen Minister.



Funeral services will be conducted at Rocky Mount UMC at 11 AM on Tuesday August 6, 2024 with Rev. Byron Tindall, officiating. Interment will follow at the Waller Family Cemetery, 212 E. Court Street, with a reception in his memory at Rocky Mount UMC immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rocky Mount UMC or a charity of your choice. His family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Rocky Mount UMC on Tuesday. All are welcome. Condolences may be expressed at www.florafuneralservice.com.



