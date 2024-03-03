Obituaries

Wall, Kyle

1 hour ago

WALL, Kyle

William Kyle Wall, age 37, of Woodstock, GA, advanced to the Gamer's Final Level on February 8, 2024. DjKiffinRage, as he was known to the Steam online gaming community, was a Level 21 ranked player. His TikTok Channel, Goat Tok, brought smiles to all who watched his videos. Kyle was a gentle, kind, compassionate soul who was devoted to his mother. As an only child, he is survived by his mother, Vickie Wall of Woodstock, GA. Please join us as we gather to honor the life of Kyle on Sunday, March 10 from 2-5 PM, Mountain Park Comm. Ctr., 100 Lakeshore Dr., Roswell, GA 30075.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Crews leveled an Atlanta homeless camp. Here’s what happened to residents17h ago

Credit: Auzzy Byrdsell

‘A Different World’ cast visits Atlanta University Center during HBCU tour
8h ago

Credit: AP

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
US says Israel has agreed to the framework for a Gaza cease-fire. Hamas now must decide
7h ago

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Falcons strength coach speaks against low NFLPA report grade
12h ago

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Falcons strength coach speaks against low NFLPA report grade
12h ago

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern train derails in Pennsylvania
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Tillman, Burton
1h ago
Langston, Emily
1h ago
Stevens, Harry
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals