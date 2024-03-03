WALL, Kyle



William Kyle Wall, age 37, of Woodstock, GA, advanced to the Gamer's Final Level on February 8, 2024. DjKiffinRage, as he was known to the Steam online gaming community, was a Level 21 ranked player. His TikTok Channel, Goat Tok, brought smiles to all who watched his videos. Kyle was a gentle, kind, compassionate soul who was devoted to his mother. As an only child, he is survived by his mother, Vickie Wall of Woodstock, GA. Please join us as we gather to honor the life of Kyle on Sunday, March 10 from 2-5 PM, Mountain Park Comm. Ctr., 100 Lakeshore Dr., Roswell, GA 30075.



