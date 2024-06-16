Obituaries

Wade, Dixie

1 hour ago

WADE, Dixie Converse

Dixie Wade, a woman of captivating beauty and unwavering determination passed away peacefully at the age of 95. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and grew up in Ormond Beach, Florida. She married and gave birth to her four children in Spartanburg, South Carolina, then lived in Atlanta for 55 years.

Dixie was predeceased by her parents,, Carl Rancour Converse and Mildred Loretta Nichols Lee; her sisters, Lylah Lou Gillespie and Anna Mae Akins; her daughter, Anna Converse Harris; and her adoring husband of 44 years, Richard Lee Wade. She is survived by her children, Robin Harris Billet (David), Raymond Arthur Harris (Monique), Christy Harris Harralson (Jefferson); her stepchildren, Susan Gay Reynolds, Ginger Patrice Wade, Shey Fisher, Julie Loren Burke, Richard Randall Wade; her grandchildren, Anna Billet Sullivan, Melissa Billet Schoonover, Shannon Lowe Billet, Grayson Henry Harris, Peyton George Harris, Lillian Rose Harris, Lorraine Maria Harris, Ansley Delaune Harralson, Grayson Davis Harralson, Amelia Hope Harralson, Mary Virginia Harralson; her great-grandchildren, Vincent David Sullivan, Layla Ann Sullivan, Ryan Coleman Sullivan II, Harris Robert Schoonover; and her dear and loyal feline companion, Serena.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1790 Lavista Rd., Atlanta, Georgia 30329.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery celebrates pioneering Black Atlantans

Credit: ajc staff

Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies

Credit: Marietta Fire Department

Several people displaced, rooms gutted due to Marietta hotel fire

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: CITY OF COLLEGE PARK

College Park drops Six West residential developer
The Latest
Huckabee, Arthur
1h ago
Nacon, Robert
1h ago
Pettey, Joanne
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.