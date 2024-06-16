WADE, Dixie Converse



Dixie Wade, a woman of captivating beauty and unwavering determination passed away peacefully at the age of 95. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and grew up in Ormond Beach, Florida. She married and gave birth to her four children in Spartanburg, South Carolina, then lived in Atlanta for 55 years.



Dixie was predeceased by her parents,, Carl Rancour Converse and Mildred Loretta Nichols Lee; her sisters, Lylah Lou Gillespie and Anna Mae Akins; her daughter, Anna Converse Harris; and her adoring husband of 44 years, Richard Lee Wade. She is survived by her children, Robin Harris Billet (David), Raymond Arthur Harris (Monique), Christy Harris Harralson (Jefferson); her stepchildren, Susan Gay Reynolds, Ginger Patrice Wade, Shey Fisher, Julie Loren Burke, Richard Randall Wade; her grandchildren, Anna Billet Sullivan, Melissa Billet Schoonover, Shannon Lowe Billet, Grayson Henry Harris, Peyton George Harris, Lillian Rose Harris, Lorraine Maria Harris, Ansley Delaune Harralson, Grayson Davis Harralson, Amelia Hope Harralson, Mary Virginia Harralson; her great-grandchildren, Vincent David Sullivan, Layla Ann Sullivan, Ryan Coleman Sullivan II, Harris Robert Schoonover; and her dear and loyal feline companion, Serena.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1790 Lavista Rd., Atlanta, Georgia 30329.





