Vondersmith, William

VONDERSMITH, Jr., William Moran



William Moran Vondersmith Jr., aged 90, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2024, after a brief illness. He was born on November 17, 1933, in Hanover, PA to William and Evelyn Vondersmith, and raised in Reisterstown, MD. William -or Bill, as he was affectionately known - grew up with a deep seated passion for aviation that would shape his entire life. William 'Duke' Vondersmith attended the University of Maryland from 1951 to 1955, earning the nickname 'Duke' from his friends. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, Maryland Alpha chapter. During his fraternity days, he became a Big Brother to Bob Messersmith and later served as the best man at Bob's wedding. Both Duke and Bob graduated with engineering degrees, spent 20 years serving in the Air Force, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Continuing his father's legacy, Duke's son, David, joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at the Georgia Zeta chapter. Later in life, he continued his education, achieving a master's degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Oklahoma. After graduating from the University of Maryland, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force through the ROTC and embarked on a distinguished military career. He was first stationed at Donaldson Air Force Base in Greenville, SSC, in 1957, where he met his future bride, Anne. His service took him to Rhine/Main Air Force Base in Frankfurt, Germany, where he flew C124 transport aircraft, supporting U.S. forces throughout Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. During his time in Vietnam, he served as a pilot and aircraft commander, flying twin-engine Caribou transports. His heroic actions earned him the prestigious Silver Star Medal. He married Anne R. Vondersmith in January 1960 at Liberty United Methodist Church in Liberty, South Carolina. Together, they explored much of Europe during his military tours. Anne predeceased Bill on February 16, 2018, leaving a lasting legacy of love and partnership. After his marriage, William was lovingly embraced by his in-laws and formed cherished lifelong friendships within the family. He often reminisced about the "good old days" of family gatherings at Mama and Papa Ross Richardson's home in Liberty, SC, where the Richardson, Corn, Smith, and Bolding families would all come together. Originally from Maryland, he was affectionately nicknamed a "yankee" by his Southern relatives, a term of endearment that brought smiles all around. After retiring from the Air Force, Bill utilized his engineering background to embark on a career in Quality Control Engineering. His career spanned roles with major companies such as Union Carbide and Bausch & Lomb, as well as several successful startup companies in the Atlanta area, focusing on medical equipment. He was integral in establishing Quality Control processes for compliance with the FDA. While in the Metro-Atlanta area, Bill forged new relationships and rekindled old ones, notably with Bob (Barbara) Bruschi, a friend from his time in Europe. He continued working until the age of 85, driven by his love for the people he worked with and his desire to make a difference. Bill is survived by his sons, David (Natalie) Vondersmith and Richard Vondersmith; his grandchildren, Steven (Ariel) Vondersmith, Julia (Parker) Armstrong, Jessica (Tyler) Dent; and step-granddaughter, Leslie (Eric) Denu. He was also blessed with great-grandchildren, William Silas Vondersmith and Stephanie Anne Vondersmith, both children of his grandson, Steven. A third great-grandchild, from his granddaughter, Julia, is expected in July. His extended family includes nieces and a nephew, Amy (Billy) McDaniel, Betsy Morse, Vincent Plotcyzk, whom he helped raise after the passing of his mother. Also surviving is his grandnephew, Cody McDaniel. Preceding him in death were his parents; his infant son, William M. Vondersmith, III; and his sister, Gloria Jean Plotcyzk. Bill's life was marked by his dedication to his family, his courage in service, and his lifelong love of aviation. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and loved him. The funeral service to celebrate the life of William Moran Vondersmith, Jr., will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, 2024, prior to the time of service from 10:00 AM until 1:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, at a later date. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, that you please consider a memorial donation to Liberty United Methodist Church, 310 Mae Street, Liberty, SC 29657, in memory of William Moran Vondersmith, Jr. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



