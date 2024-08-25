VESPERMANN, Seranda



Seranda Ralli Vespermann, a celebrated stained-glass artist and owner of the Vespermann Gallery in Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. She was 84 years old.



Born on September 27, 1939, in New York City, NY, to Frances Blackmer and Serandi Paul Ralli, Seranda grew up in Daytona Beach, FL, where she graduated from Mainland High School in 1957, and earned a bachelor's degree in clothing and textiles from Florida State University in 1961.



Seranda was an innovator in her early career, becoming one of the first women accepted into the prestigious Junior Executive Training (JET) program at Rich's Department Store in Atlanta, and worked in various departments over the years from 1961 to 1973. Following her time at Rich's, she joined the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and wrote all external communications from 1973 to 1975. Her writing won numerous awards and, more importantly, introduced her to her beloved husband, Paul Vespermann.



While Seranda's early career was distinguished by her achievements in copy writing, her true passion lay in the arts. She channeled her love for color into the meticulous craft of designing windows made from hand-blown sheet glass. Named by Piedmont Review as one of Atlanta's finest artists, Seranda and Paul opened Vespermann Gallery in 1984; a beacon for art lovers, showcasing exquisite glass works from artists worldwide.



Seranda became a nationally recognized award-winning glass artist and consultant. She was a frequent speaker on the American Studio Glass Movement. Her architectural commissions are featured in public and private locations throughout the country. Of note are the 16-foot round window "Spirit of Tech" (1985) at the Georgia Institute of Technology; and installations at Appalachian State University (2005) and Chattanooga City Hall (2007). Private commissions enliven the residences of many VIPs including Sir Elton John.



A member of the First Baptist Church, Seranda's deep faith was a guiding principle in her life. Seranda's spirituality provided a foundation of strength and joy.



Seranda "never met a stranger." Her quick wit, humor, honesty, and grace delighted those who knew and loved her. Her rich appreciation for life is reflected in her glorious perennial gardens; her love for learning and discovery was as vibrant as the colors in her stained glass works. Her legacy lives in her stunning creations, her contributions to the Atlanta art community, and the many lives she touched. Her presence will be dearly missed.



Seranda is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Paul G. Vespermann; son, Christoper Paul Vespermann and daughter-in-law, Nicole Nichols Vespermann of Durham, NC; grandson, Ian Ralli Vespermann of Washington, DC; and granddaughter, Leslie Day Vespermann of Chapel Hill, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made in Seranda's name to the Epilepsy Foundation or the Atlanta Botanical Garden. A private celebration of her life is planned for late September.





