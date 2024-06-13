VAUGHAN, Sacra



Sacra Nan Faull Vaughan, 88, died on June 7, 2024. Sacra was born on January 13, 1936, to Cecil Sacra Faull and Eloise Ferguson Faull, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Sacra attended Oklahoma City University, where she met the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Harvie Rex Vaughan. Sacra and Rex married on January 30, 1958. After graduating from OCU, they moved to Evanston, IL, where Sacra earned a Master of Education in School Counseling from Northwestern University. Sacra was a lifelong educator, in Oklahoma, Chicago, and Atlanta. Sacra worked as a guidance counselor for Atlanta City Schools, first at Smith High School and later at Southside High School. Sacra later moved to Decatur High School, where she worked until she retired in 2001.



Sacra had many passions in life, among them reading, traveling, and spending quality time with friends and family. Sacra had friends from every part and place of her life, and she kept up with her friends throughout her life. She and Rex loved traveling and meeting new friends around the world. She took the greatest joy in her grandchildren, Xander, Nick, Sally and Jake. Sacra was a long-time member of the Knox-Peabody Sunday school class and later the Koinonia Sunday school class at Decatur First United Methodist Church and a long-time supporter of Decatur-area Emergency Assistance Ministry.



Sacra is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jeff Rorabaugh; her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Leah Vaughan; her niece and nephew, Nancy and Doug Miller; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joe and Marilyn Vaughan, her grandchildren, Xander Rorabaugh, Nicholas Rorabaugh, Sally Vaughan, and Jake Vaughan; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 3:00 PM, with a visitation beforehand at 2:00 PM, at Decatur First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Decatur-area Emergency Assistance Ministry (DEAM) or a charity of your choice.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com