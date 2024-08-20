Varner, Joseph

VARNER, Jr., Joseph Harry



Joseph Harry Varner, Jr., known as Harry to his friends and loved ones, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 10, 2024. He was 96. Harry was a devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth; his children, Rebecca Hlebasko and Joseph Varner; and his four grandchildren.



Harry grew up in Asheville, North Carolina. He had a memorable run as a radio announcer, putting his deep, beautiful voice to good use, and then served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged and married the love of his life, Elizabeth, and moved to Atlanta, Georgia.



While working full time and supporting his family, he obtained a business degree from Georgia State University. Harry had a successful career in public relations and retired in 1991.



Harry was a man of great faith and a devoted member of the North Atlanta Gospel Chapel and Roswell Presbyterian Churches in Atlanta. Harry was always happy to join his friends in prayer and to provide guidance and advice, as he was often asked to do. Harry's friends considered him to be a mentor, a brother, and, to many, a second father.



Harry was as generous with his stories as he was with his time. He was a gifted storyteller, and would often preface a story with "I might have told you this story, but I haven't told you today." Harry remained sharp and in storytelling mode up until the day he died.



Harry was a large presence in the lives of all who knew him, none more so than his very lucky children, and he will be dearly missed. In lieu of a memorial service, it was his wish that he be remembered by a small family gathering.



