Valerius, Anna

After facing a brave fight against cancer Anna Baugh Valerius went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the age of 78 years old. She was predeceased by her husband, Alan Valerius; and her parents, Frances G. Camp and William F. Baugh. Anna was born in Memphis, TN in 1945. As a young adult she moved Atlanta, Georgia, where she met the love of her life, Alan. Not long after Anna and Alan met, they were married and went on to celebrate 55 years of life together, before his death in June of 2023.



Anna graduated from Sophie Newcomb College at Tulane University where she was elected to be on the Homecoming Court was a Danforth Scholar and was president of Chi-Omega sorority. She later went on to complete a Masters degree in Education from Oglethorpe University.



Her love of education and children brought her first to Sarah Smith Elementary and years later to Pace Academy, where she became the Head of Lower School. She was part of the Pace family for 30 years, where she was beloved by both children and parents. As one former student noted, "She listened and she loved. Her love was the kind that could make you believe in yourself." She was known for fostering everyday leaders and citizens of good character, empowering students in ways that could not be measured by a test score.



Anna and Alan were longtime members of North Avenue Presbyterian Church where they served as chairmen of The World Missions Conference in 1981. Anna always had a spirt of volunteerism; most recently she gave regular tours of the Georgia Governor's Mansion and took delight in participating in the Christmas Kindness Program at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.



Anna will be lovingly remembered by her two children, Anna Cathryn Valerius Smith (Vince) and A. Camp Valerius; her grandsons, Bridger Smith and Val Smith; and her siblings William Baugh of San Francisco, CA and Sissy Nickels of Memphis, TN.



A memorial service will be held at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 2:00 PM with a reception following the service.



In Remembrance of Anna's commitment and profound impact on the lives of children, her family has requested that charitable contributions be made to the Anna B. Valerius Faculty Development Fund at Pace Academy or The Christmas Kindness Program at Peachtree Road Methodist Church.





