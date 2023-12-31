UMBAUGH, Laura Jane



Laura Jane Umbaugh was born in Atlanta, GA on October 11, 1985, and passed away December 26, 2023. She is survived by her parents, Peter and Ann Umbaugh of Avondale Estates; and her brother, William, of Atlanta. She leaves behind many uncles and aunts and cousins whom she dearly loved, and also many dear friends.



Laura graduated from Decatur High School in 2004 where she enjoyed playing the trumpet in the band under the helm of Mr. Anderson and also playing soccer on the varsity team. She loved the game and strategy but not so much all the running. She held an Associate Degree from GA State Perimeter College and enjoyed her classes there.



It became obvious at an early age that Laura had a great passion for animals and they for her. As a child, she would always have a pet or two in bed with her, and this became tradition throughout her adult years. If a stray pet needed rescuing, it could only hope that Laura would come along because it then had a home regardless of her own personal circumstances. Pets always came first. The most aloof or resistant of pets would somehow seek solace in Laura and be calmed by her gentle spirit. This love of animals led her to her latest job at Buckhead Paws, where she enjoyed management, clients, co-workers, but, most importantly, the pets.



Her whimsical and free-spirit nature made her many friends. She definitely heard the beat of a different drummer and followed it. She had a shameless love of cigarettes and smoked proudly, following in the steps of her maternal grandmother.



She was a loyal and kind friend to many and found solace in her AA group of close buddies. She learned what true friendship meant through this group. She had a beautiful smile and would light up the room with her laughter at some silly pun or joke, finding pleasure in the simple things of life, like a great find at a thrift store.



Rest in peace, Laura. We will so miss you.



Visitation will be at A. S. Turner and Sons in Decatur on Wednesday, January 3 from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral will be at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Stone Mountain on Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM, followed by a reception in the gym.



Contributions in Laura's memory can be made to Lifeline Animal Project, Dekalb County or to NABA Club in Brookhaven, GA.





