Tomaszewski, Lorna

Lorna Tomaszewski, age 86, of Roswell, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2023. Lorna Elaine was born on April 7, 1937 in Miami, Florida, the first, and only girl born to Jimmy and Lorna "Billy" Elder. She moved to Atlanta with her family in 1975. She was preceded in death by her husband and beloved, Len; and is survived by son, Steve Tomaszewski (Maria), of Winter Park, Florida; and daughter, Laurie Saul (Brian), of Cumming, Georgia; her grandchildren, Ryan Chester (Jelena), David Chester, Margaret Tomaszewski-Denny (Steven), Laura Parrish (Zachery), and Eleanor Tomaszewski; her great-granddaughter, Lyla; and her brothers, Norton Elder and Neil Elder. In addition to Len, she was preceded in death by her father, James; and mother, Lorna "Billy". Lorna attended high school in Miami, Florida, and was a gifted musician, playing in the marching band both at school and in competitions state-wide. Upon graduation, Lorna enrolled at Florida State University to pursue her love of music through a music education degree. While attending college, Lorna was a member of Alpha Chi Omega and made many life-long friends. While playing music at FSU, Lorna met the love of her life, Len. After marrying in June 1960, Lorna taught school in Winter Park while Len completed his Master's degree from Rollins College. Lorna and Len had two children, Steve and Laurie, and were soon transferred to Greensboro, North Carolina. Lorna continued teaching music at a nearby private school while caring for her children, Len, and her mother-in-law, Mary. Lorna moved several times with her husband and children before settling back in Atlanta to finish her career. But Lorna soon made a life pivot. She went back to college and became proficient at computer code writing. Since the children were now in high school, she took a job as a systems coder for Bell South. After 17 years of service, Lorna retired January 1996. Through her retirement years Lorna discovered her passion for knitting, crocheting, embroidery and even Mahjong. She was a social member of the Saint George Village Retirement community and could be seen walking her dog, Toby, around the lake. Lorna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 11 AM at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church in Milton.



