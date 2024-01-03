Tindall, Marion

TIDALL II, Marion



Marion Douglas "Doug" Tindall II, age 45, passed away December 26, 2023, following a brief battle with cancer. Doug was born February 14, 1978, in Upland, California. He grew up in Marietta, Georgia, and graduated from Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Virginia, in 1997.



In 2005, Doug joined the US Army and honorably served until 2009 including a tour in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Doug demonstrated true valor, character, and honor and was awarded the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Medal.



In 2009, Doug met the love of his life, Heather Dowd at a breast cancer fundraising event. Sharing a love of photography and adventure, they married in 2011, and began their 5-year adventure working in Singapore. During these years, they became world travelers, traveling to four continents including many countries in Asia and Europe as well as Australia, Mexico, and Canada.



Returning to the United States in 2016, they lived in Minnesota and then returned to Illinois to help care for family. It was during this time that Doug graduated from Colorado State University with a bachelor's degree in human resources which ultimately led him to Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa area where he worked as Branch Manager for United Rentals.



Doug is survived by his loving wife, Heather; his faithful companions, Spooky and Chief; his parents, Sally (Greg) Payton, and Marion Douglas (Joan) Tindall; his sister, Peggy (Guy) Belton; his stepbrother, Bobby (Kimberly) Ratcliff; his nieces, Samantha Glazier, Sydney (Kyler) Mathews, and Sara Ratcliff; and his nephews, Mason Mattox, Matthew Mattox, Mark Mattox and Zack Ratcliff. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Francis Marion "Buck" Tindall, Dorothy Estella Bowers Tindall, Donald Fae Heckler, Hildred Faye Heckler; and his sister, Mary Grace Hicks.



In honor of Doug's memory, his wife suggests donating to one of the following causes that Doug cared about: PTSD Foundation of America (ptsdusa.org), Innocence Project (innocenceproject.org).



A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring of 2024, in Rock Falls, Illinois.



