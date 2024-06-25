Tiller, Charles

TILLER, Jr., Charles Eric



Charles Eric Tiller, Jr., known to his friends and family as Eric, died peacefully of cancer on Monday, June 17, 2024, at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, GA, surrounded by his two sons and their wives.



He was born on February 8, 1937, in Brunswick, GA, the fourth child and only son of Charles Eric Tiller and Lucy Newton Tiller. Eric grew up in Brunswick during the years of World War II and was a proud graduate of Glynn Academy class of 1954. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1958 with a degree in Finance and was a lifelong "Dawg." Eric loved all things the University of Georgia, the Atlanta Braves, and fried chicken. He ran track at the University of Georgia and was a reserve in the Air Force in the 1960s.



He met the first love of his life, Peggy Jo Duckworth, after graduation, and they married in 1959. They had two sons, Charles Eric Tiller III and William Duckworth Tiller. He celebrated the marriages of his sons and the births of his grandchildren, who called him Pops.



After he lost Peggy, he married the second love of his life, Sonja Demarius Svendsen, in 2012, and relocated to Darien, GA, where he spent his final years on the edge of the marshes, enjoying the company of lifelong friends in the Brunswick and Darien area.



Eric was a Christian and his faith meant the most to him. He lived his life guided by his beliefs and was an active member of Lakeside Community Church. He was a devoted family man. Eric had many friends he loved and who loved him. He was known for being nice to everyone and putting others above himself.



He worked as a Certified Public Accountant with (now) Moore, Stephens, Tiller, LLC (MST) in their Brunswick and Atlanta offices. He became a Partner in 1968 and from 1985 to 1991 served as the firm's Managing Partner. His colleagues respected him for his dedication, hard work, and the positive impact he made in the field.



Eric was predeceased by his parents, his three sisters, Margery Tiller, Carroll Tiller Richter, and Marian Tiller Young; his nephew, Carl Rupert Richter, and his wives Peggy and Sonja. He is survived by his sons, Charles (Deborah) and William (Deborah); grandchildren, Elizabeth Joyce Hagler (Chris), Charles Eric Tiller IV, and Ryan Davis Tiller (Katherine); nieces, Mary Ellen Young and Lisa Gill; nephews, Lin Young, Scott Duckworth, and Mark Duckworth.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM, at Lakeside Community Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, Georgia 31523.



A graveside service will follow on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 11:30 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328, where Eric will be laid to rest.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, a cause that was close to Eric's heart.



Eric's legacy of faith, love, kindness, and dedication will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.



