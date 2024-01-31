THURMAN (Thurman), Carol Louise



Carol Thurman died January 31, 2023, one year ago today. She was a Professional Artist, graduated from Columbia College of Art in Chicago, Salutatorian of her '74 class. She won numerous awards for her Artwork, including the Governor's Award. Dedicated teacher for 25 years, and an Incredible Loving Mother. She was a Truth Teller, Someone of Integrity, and a Keeper of the Earth. She is survived by her daughter, Dakota Rattley-Thurman.



