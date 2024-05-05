THOMPSON, Robert K.



"Bob"



Robert Thompson passed away at his home in Chelan, Washington, on May 12, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family. Robert "Bob", born in Fargo, North Dakota, on September 25, 1939, was the eldest son of Charles and Agnes (Sebby) Thompson. Bob spent his early years in Fargo, Duluth, and Billings, where he graduated from high school in 1957. Following graduation, Bob served six months on active duty and then eight years as a Reservist for the US Army while attending Eastern Montana College and the University of Washington (UW). Bob graduated from the UW in 1962, with a BS in Aeronautical Engineering, and, during his senior year, met the love of his life, Patricia "Patty" Ann Southward. They were married in August 1962 and moved to Sunnyvale, California, where they started a family and Bob began his career as a Thermodynamic Engineer at Lockheed. In 1965, Bob returned to Washington State to become a Research Engineer at Boeing's Space Division. In 1967, Bob began an illustrious career at the UW, initially as a systems analyst while working toward his MBA (awarded in 1969). His knowledge of system and simulation methodologies brought him to the UW Planning Office. From 1971-1995, Bob served under four Presidents, culminating as Chief Planning and Budgeting Officer for nearly two decades.



In 1995, Bob left the UW to become Executive Vice President of Administration and Finance at the Georgia Institute of Technology (GT) in Atlanta. Bob and Patty spent 14 years at GT, where Bob led a $1 billion construction and development portfolio and was instrumental in transforming GT into one of the top three US technological universities. Bob's role is documented in The Technological University Reimagined, a memoir by GT's President Emeritus, G. Wayne Clough. The extraordinary team that Bob assembled at GT described him as a brilliant, creative, gutsy, strategic visionary who completely transformed the campus and midtown Atlanta for future generations, and who generously mentored them on their careers. This adventure south brought opportunities for the entire family: worldwide travel, 1996 Olympics, football, Final Fours, and all the folks, fun, and food (Fatt Matt's BBQ!) that Atlanta offers.



After retiring in 2008, Bob and Patty moved into their dream retirement home in Lake Chelan, Washington ("Chelangri-la"). Things Bob loved: family; music; square and round dancing with Patty; travel and adventure; art and theatre; good food and wine; suntanning; and Starbucks. Bob is survived by his daughters, Barbara Thompson, Karen Ullery (Eric); son, Dean Thompson; and grandchildren, Kyle and Christa Ullery. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patty, with whom he shared 58 wonderful years; both are dearly missed.



In accordance with his wishes, memorial donations can be made to the G Wayne Clough Tech Promise Scholarship at https://mygeorgiatech.gatech.edu/giving/special; please specify that it is for need based scholarships in the Scheller College of Business.



