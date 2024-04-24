Thompson, John

THOMPSON, Jr., John Charteris



John Charteris Thompson, Jr., 88, of Roswell, GA, died April 19, 2024. "Jack" Thompson, was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and John Charteris Thompson, Sr.; his sister, Virginia Thompson Schenck; and his granddaughter, Lyndie Life Thompson. Jack grew up in Wellesley, MA, but traveled south to Atlanta to attend and graduate from Georgia Tech. He married the love of his life Sara Annette Grubbs Thompson and they enjoyed 66 years together. Jack had a successful career in insurance with The Equitable and later became the founding member of Benefit Concepts, LLC; an employee benefit consulting firm. He was an active member of Rock Springs Presbyterian Church and later Roswell Presbyterian Church. As a member of the Atlanta Exchange Club and Roswell Rotary, Jack continued to give back to the community throughout his career. He is survived by his wife Sara; his three children, John C. Thompson III, (Laurie), Scott Thompson( Laura), and Luanne Hunter (Powell); as well as nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Roswell Presbyterian Church at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Roswell Presbyterian Youth Ministry, R.O.C.K. Bridge Ministries, and Everything's a Win: "Ending the Stigma, Shame, and Silence Surrounding Mental Health - Roswell Presbyterian Church, c/o Rev. Dr. D. Scott Weimer," would be greatly appreciated.



