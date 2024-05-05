THOMPSON, James Lee



James Lee Thompson, 84, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2024. The son of Asbury and Thelma Thompson, he grew up in Atlanta, GA, but has resided in Memphis, TN, for about 20 years. He was a 1957 graduate of Atlanta's David T. Howard High School and attended Tuskegee University. A memorial service will be announced by Murray Brothers Funeral Home at a later date (404) 349-3000) www.murraybrothersfh.com.





