Fred Taylor of Fayetteville, Georgia, born March 18, 1953, and completed his journey with Dementia on March 10, 2024. He had a long career in tv and film, working closely with Turner Broadcasting and CNN. Missing him now are his sons, Allston, Jesse and Simon; daughter-in-law, Jan; granddaughter, Clara Belle; and his best friend and spouse of 44 years, Cecilia.



