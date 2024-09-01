SWEAT, Natalie



Natalie "Tally" Hammock Sweat, 88, passed away peacefully in LaGrange, GA on August 27, 2024. Born in Shellman, GA, Tally was a beloved member of her community and an inspiring leader who made significant contributions to both Atlanta and the state of Georgia.



Tally was the founding president of Park Pride in Atlanta and led the rehabilitation of Olmsted Linear Park in Druid Hills. She served as the legislative chair for the Garden Club of Georgia for 13 years, where she was actively involved in various garden clubs in the Dogwood and Redbud Districts. Tally also provided leadership to the Georgia Water Coalition, and her fundraising and volunteer efforts greatly benefited the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in Atlanta.



Tally was an active member of several organizations, serving on the Board of Directors of the Trust for Public Land Georgia Advisory Council, Friends of Georgia State Parks, Atlanta Music Club, Atlanta Symphony Associates, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, The Garden Club of Georgia, National Garden Clubs, Inc., and the Olmsted Linear Park Alliance.



In 2020, Tally was recognized by Central Atlanta Progress with the naming of the Dan and Tally Sweat Award, honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to downtown Atlanta and demonstrated exceptional leadership, forward-thinking public service, and humility of spirit. In 2024, she was honored by the Georgia House of Representatives with a resolution acknowledging her many accomplishments. Due to her dedication and advocacy, the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail was designated the official butterfly of Georgia.



Tally was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel E. Sweat, Jr.; and her oldest son, Stephen J. Sweat. She is survived by her sister, Martha Kyle of Tucker, GA; her children, Sally Sweat Lipsky and Jerry Lipsky of Jonesborough, TN, Charles E. Sweat and Diane Murray Sweat of Pine Mountain, GA; and her daughter-in-law, Ruthie Sweat of Snellville, GA.



Tally also leaves behind a loving legacy through her seven grandchildren: Sydney Sweat Turner (Phil) of Glenwood Springs, CO; Daniel Sweat (Elizabeth Schultz), Joseph Sweat (Marina) of Atlanta, GA; John Sweat and David Sweat of Pine Mountain, GA; Dylan Sweat of Snellville, GA; and Andrew Lipsky (Savannah) of Limestone, TN. She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren.



Tally's contributions to her community and the state of Georgia have left a lasting impact. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who benefited from her dedication and leadership. A visitation gathering will be held on Friday, September 13 from 5 PM – 7PM at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home at 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to be made to the Georgia Water Coalition (www.gawater.org) or any environmentally impactful organization.





