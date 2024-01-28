STOREY, Brenda



Brenda Folds Storey, residing in Sugar Hill, Georgia, passed away on January 9, 2024, after a long battle with leukemia. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Gary Folds; mother, Eloise Cox Folds; and father, Bobeddy Folds. Born on June 1, 1947, in Atlanta, Brenda was a force of nature. She excelled in school, played sports, and was a cheerleader at Murphy High School. She built friendships from childhood that were lifelong and all her friends would tell you that she was their best friend. Brenda married in 1967, and later welcomed her son, Kevin; followed by her daughter, Kipley. Brenda was devoted to her family, and involved in everything her children did from the PTA and Room Mom responsibilities, to coaching softball and cheerleading. Despite frequent moves because of her husband's work, Brenda was active in the community wherever they lived, even in Brazil for five years. Returning to Atlanta in 1987, Brenda became a realtor, working for Harry Norman Realtors for many years. She left Harry Norman Realtors to work with her daughter at Storey Morrow Company in 2007. Brenda was an exceptional real estate agent, earning a multitude of awards and accolades including being named #1 Individual Agent in 2005 for NAMAR (Northeast Atlanta Metro Association of Realtors) and earning her Triple Phoenix Award in 2019, one of the highest honors for realtors.



Above all, Brenda loved her family. She took great joy in seeing her children grow and marry, welcoming Jenny and Charles into the family. Equally joyous was becoming a grandmother to Amber, Zoe, Ansley, and Chase. She delighted in participating in her grandchildren's lives and activities. The icing on the cake was becoming a great-grandmother to Declan, Blake, Collins, and Elijah. In addition to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Brenda is survived by her aunts, Patricia Cox and Joanne Wright; as well as numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Brenda was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to countless others. She loved fiercely and those who knew her felt it. Brenda will be missed, but her family knows that she was received in Heaven, and welcomed in by her Heavenly Father and those who preceded her. Services will be held on February 3, 2024, at Wages & Sons Gwinnett Chapel, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Visitation will be at 10 AM followed by the service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org).





