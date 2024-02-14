Stewart, Robert

STEWART, Jr., Robert



Robert Long "Bobby" Stewart, Jr., 71, died Friday, February 9, 2024, after a brief illness, with his loving family at his side.



He was born July 17, 1952, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of the late Robert Long "Bob" Stewart, Sr. and Jean Penfield Stewart.



He was a graduate of Carrollton High School Class of 1970 and the University of Georgia, a lifelong Bulldog fan, as well as a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Order.



Bobby leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Gloria Smith Stewart; their daughter, Amanda Addison Stewart and her boyfriend, Christopher "Chris" Brenton Wright. Bobby is also survived by siblings, James "Jimmy" Penfield Stewart and his wife, Cathy and Jane Stewart Reynolds and her husband, Ryan; along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends that were like family.



He worked for more than 35 years in the commercial insurance business with the Marsh McLennan Agency, formerly J. Smith Lanier & Company, where he was Vice President and Managing Director.



Friends and family will gather to honor Bobby's life on Thursday, February 15 at 3:00 PM at Carrollton Presbyterian Church, 124 Maple Street, Carrollton, with services provided by Rev. Jan Tolbert and Rev. Kate Colussy-Estes. Afterwards, a celebration of Bobby's life will be held at Sunset Hills Country Club, 1 Club Drive, Carrollton.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to The Heart Fund at Tanner Medical Foundation: P.O. Box 695 Carrollton, GA 30112 or to the charity of your choice.



